English lower side Woking FC announce signing of Ghanaian striker Duane Ofori-Acheampong

English lower side Woking Football Club have announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Duane Ofori-Acheampong.

Duane, 25, is a striker who started his career at Southend United at the age of 16, spending two years in the academy there before playing abroad for a couple of seasons.

In 2014 he joined Torquay United, playing in the same league as Woking at the time. At the start of the 2015/16 season he joined Dover Athletic, where he spent one season and then joined Dartford for the 2016/17 season.

Dowse commented: "Duane is a big strapping centre-forward, he's got everything to prove, he had a disappointing season last season but watching him train today he's absolutely flying."