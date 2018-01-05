English lower-tier side Shrewsbury Town to visit Ghana

Travel to Ghana for a once in a life-time experience

On Wednesday 10th January 6pm 2018 at Shrewsbury Town in the Community Education Hub we shall be presenting to any interested young people and their parent/guardians about this once in a lifetime out of this world experience. Come along and find out what it’s all about, you have nothing to lose!

African Adventures organises meaningful volunteer experiences for motivated and passionate individuals at educational projects in developing areas of Ghana, Kenya and Zanzibar. With varying roles, volunteers can contribute to improving the lives of the children at these projects, many of whom come from extremely deprived backgrounds. African Adventures works in partnership with the projects, providing the humanitarian and financial support that is required to enable them to develop and grow. Volunteering in Africa can bring substantial two-way benefits, to the children and the projects that they attend, but also to the volunteers, who have their eyes opened to the world and the impact they can have.

4,170 volunteers have travelled with African Adventures since 2009. 20,000 children in Africa have access to an education with the support from the African Adventures volunteers. £358,953 has been raised by African Adventures foundation and 100% goes to the projects.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are planning to take their interested NCS graduates, BTEC students and Foundation Degree students on this once in a lifetime experience to Ghana in Africa.

Ghana is a vibrant, beautiful country with friendly people, stunning landscapes and unspoilt beaches. Dancing and drumming are central to the way of life, and you are never far away from a beating drum. The area African Adventure work in is very rural – if you want to get away from it all and immerse yourself in a new culture and way of life, you can’t go wrong with Ghana.

African Adventures works with several schools in the coastal Volta region of Ghana. Whilst they are government-run schools, they are severely underfunded. In some classrooms, there are not enough desks for the number of students, meaning that children must take lessons sat on the floor. There is also a significant lack of resource material, particularly textbooks, which can present challenges in terms of teaching. The schools are in desperate need of funding and volunteer support.

We aim to depart on Friday 26th October 2018 from Heathrow airport and travel by plane to Ghana for ten nights. All accommodation, travel and 3 meals a day are included in the price. The total amount that needs to be raised by social action and charity fundraisers by the young person is £1,695, every single penny raised will go to helping the underprivileged children in Ghana.

