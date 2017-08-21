English Premier League duo West Brom and Burnley in the hunt for Majeed Waris

English Premier League sides West Bromwich Albion and Burnley FC are weighing the option to sign Majeed Waris.

Also, West Ham United are said to be interested in the signature of the Ghana international.

GHANASoccernet.com understands a deal can be sealed before the transfer window shuts at the end of the season.

The Premier League trio have inquired about the availability of the Ghanaian striker who is rated €12 million by his club FC Lorient.

The 25-year-old who can also play as a winger has scored 21 goals in 52 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side since joining them in 2015 from Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Waris has made 22 appearances for the Black Stars.

