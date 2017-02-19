English Premier League side Burnley recall Ghanaian attacker Daniel Agyei

English Premier League side Burnley have recalled Ghanaian attacker Daniel Agyei from his loan spell at Coventry City.

The 19-year-old former Liberty Professionals product spent the opening five months of the season on loan at Coventry, scoring five goals in 19 appearances before returning to Turf Moor earlier in January.

Agyei, who can play anywhere across the front line but prefers to play as a striker or on the left wing, is yet to make a senior appearance for Burnley but he warmed the bench on Saturday when the Premier League side succumbed to a 1-0 home loss to Lincoln City at the Turf Moor.

A host of Championship clubs have reportedly expressed interest in taking the striker out on loan but manager Sean Dyche has blocked his switch.

