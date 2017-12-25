English Premier League side Stoke City close in on Augsburg's Ghanaian right back Daniel Opare

English Premier League side Stoke City are discussing a 3-million pounds deal for Augsburg’s Ghanaian right-back Daniel Opare GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old joined Augsburg three seasons ago and will be a free agent in the summer giving clubs the chance to start negotiations with him.

Opare has played in 14 league games to help Augsburg’s good run in the Bundesliga this season having been loaned out to Lens last season and struggling to get into the team in his first season at the club.

Augsburg are 9th on the league table and are still in contention for a return to European football next season, something that could make his January departure difficult with the team on a high.

The Ghanaian first moved to Europe in 2008 signing for Real Madrid and playing for the Castilla ut failing to break into the first team despite showing glimpses of brilliance during his time at the club .

Moves to Standard Liege, FC Porto and Besiktas all followed before he signed for Augsburg to replace then departing left back Baba Rahman.

Below is a video of some games of the Stoke City target:

