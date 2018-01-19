English Premier League side Swansea City eye Andre Ayew signing

English Premier League side Swansea City have reiterated their interest in purchasing Andre Ayew in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham paid £20 million to prise Ayew away from Swansea on a three-year deal two seasons ago.

But the Swans are keen on taking him back following what has been a torrid time for the Ghana deputy skipper at the London Stadium.

The 27-year-old, who has scored or assisted 16 goals in 44 Hammers appearances, has only started one of Moyes' four games in charge so far.

