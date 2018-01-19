Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

English Premier League side Swansea City eye Andre Ayew signing

Published on: 19 January 2018
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Andre Ayew of West Ham United celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on December 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

English Premier League side Swansea City have reiterated their interest in purchasing Andre Ayew in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham paid £20 million to prise Ayew away from Swansea on a three-year deal two seasons ago.

But the Swans are keen on taking him back following what  has been a torrid time for the Ghana deputy skipper at the London Stadium.

The 27-year-old, who has scored or assisted 16 goals in 44 Hammers appearances, has only started one of Moyes' four games in charge so far.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations