English Premier League side Swansea City snap up Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa

English Premier League side Swansea City have completed the signing of Ghana international Jordan Ayew for an undisclosed fee.

The Swans will pay an undisclosed fee and will send Neil Taylor to Villa as part of the move that sees Jordan Ayew move to the Liberty Stadium.

The multi-dimensional forward is currently with the Black Stars in Gabon where they are looking to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 35 years.

Jordan Ayew is the younger brother of Andre Ayew who made an impact after joining Swansea City from Marseille last seaosn.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)