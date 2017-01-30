Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

English Premier League side West Ham United will have to wait for another week for Andre Ayew

Published on: 30 January 2017
Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (L) advances with the ball past Democratic Republic of the Congo's midfielder Merveille Bokadi and Democratic Republic of the Congo's forward Firmin Ndombe Mubele (R) during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match (AFP)

West Ham United will have to wait for another week before they can count on the services of Andre Ayew with Ghana making it to the semi-final stage of the competition.

The 27-year-old scored the winner when the Black Stars made it to the semi-final stage.

Ayew is really yet to come alive in the competition but has already scored twice albeit it they both came from the penalty box.

With Ghana making it to the semi-final of the competition the Hammers will have to wait for another seven days before they can have their record signings.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations