English Premier League side will place a buy back clause before selling Yaw Yeboah

English Premier League side Manchester City will only sell fast rising Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah if they get a good price and will place a 10 million pounds buy back clause in the deal.

Yeboah enjoyed a good season with Dutch side FC Twente and has attracted interest from FC Basel with Twente also looking for a permanent deal.

The youngster is in camp with the Black Stars team ahead of their 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia but will be keeping an eye on all the interest that has been coming his way.

