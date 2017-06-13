English side Brighton set to release Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu

English side Brighton & Hove Albion is set to released Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu.

The Argus reports the 23-year-old will be told to look elsewhere after returning on loan from Go Ahead Eagles.

The enigmatic Ghanaian's move from Feyenoord two summers ago has not worked out.

He remains under contract until the end of next season, but Albion will seek to cut their losses.

Manu is damaged goods after disciplinary issues and rows when out on loan in England and Holland, the paper claims.

Brighton and Hove Albion has been promoted to Premier League to end 34-year wait for return to top flight.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)