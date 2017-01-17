English side Carlisle United release veteran Ghanaian striker Derek Asamoah

Asamoah, 35, has been told to look elsewhere by the English League Two side.

“Derek is an excellent professional and he’s been a pleasure to work with,” Curle said. “He came to the club at a time when we needed help and he was part of the reason why fortunes started to change for us,” Carlisle United boss Keith Curle said.

“I know him well and I knew he was exactly the right type of character with the right attributes we needed at that time. He worked hard to earn his subsequent deals and he’s really enjoyed his time here. I think the fans have appreciated the effort and commitment he showed us.

“He’s at an age where he needs to be playing football and, with the players we have here now, I couldn’t guarantee him the pitch time he wanted. Hopefully he will go on to find that because he still has a lot to offer."

It brings to an end Asamoah's second spell with the Cumbrians after he rejoined the club in October.

He made 11 appearances without scoring this campaign, his last coming as a substitute against Morecambe in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

He has previously played for OG Nice, Hamilton, Lokomotiv Sofia and Pohang Steelers