English side Everton sign Ghanaian striker Anton Donkor

English side Everton have signed German forward of Ghanaian descent Anton Donkor on loan from Wolfsburg for the rest of the season.

Donkor, 19, who can play in a number of attacking positions, will link up with the Toffees' under-23 side.

The Germany under-20 international, a product of Wolfsburg's youth system, says he is looking forward to developing at Everton.

"I'm very happy and grateful to be here," he told Everton's official website. "I know this is a great club and I like the way they play. I'm looking forward to challenging myself in English football.

"USM Finch Farm [Everton's training ground] is an impressive place. The facilities are great and I'm looking forward to getting started here.

"I think I can learn from the good young players that are already here and hopefully we can be successful together."

He was born in Germany to a Ghanaian father and a German mother.

Donkor can switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars as he is yet to play for the Germany senior national team.

