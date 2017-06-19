English side Reading rules out move for Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso

English Championship side Reading have ruled out a move to Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

The 26-year-old claims he's on his way to England with Reading reported to be among his suitors.

But the Championship club has distanced itself from the reports insisting there will no deal.

“Reading won’t be signing Mubarak Wakaso. Seems like he will move to England – won’t be to Berkshire, though,” the Club stated.

Wakaso is expected to terminate his contract with Greek giants Panathinaikos over unpaid wages.

It has been widely reported that Swansea City are among the front-runners to sign the talented Ghanaian.

The Ghana international has claimed he's on his way to England but fell short of mentioning names.

