Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

English side Reading rules out move for Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso

Published on: 19 June 2017
Granada's Ghanaian midfielder Wakaso Mubarak stands on the pitch with the ball during the Spanish league football match Granada CF vs Club Atletico de Madrid at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on March 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JORGE GUERRERO

English Championship side Reading have ruled out a move to Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

The 26-year-old claims he's on his way to England with Reading reported to be among his suitors.

But the Championship club has distanced itself from the reports insisting there will no deal.

“Reading won’t be signing Mubarak Wakaso. Seems like he will move to England – won’t be to Berkshire, though,” the Club stated.

Wakaso is expected to terminate his contract with Greek giants Panathinaikos over unpaid wages.

It has been widely reported that Swansea City are among the front-runners to sign the talented Ghanaian.

The Ghana international has claimed he's on his way to England but fell short of mentioning names.

 

Mubarak Wakaso latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations