English soccer pundit Leroy Rosenior tips Ghana to win AFCON 2017 

All fingers are pointing to the direction of Ghana to lift the 2017 Afcon with former English soccer pundit Leroy Rosenior also tipping Ghana to win the trophy in Gabon.

The former Fulham and QPR striker who is now working as a Coach and pundit believes the Black Stars have the quality to conquer Africa in the tournament which starts next week.

Giving his view on the likely team to lift the trophy among the 16 hopefuls for this year’s competition, Leroy hastely mentioned the Black Stars.

“My favourites (Ghana), though Ayew’s fitness is key,” he said.

The 52-year old has been selected to run commentary on Eurosport’s exclusive live coverage of the African Nations Cup.

The Black Stars wants to end the 34-year wait of winning a silverware.

Ghana last won the competition in 1982 when they defeated host Libya to clinch their fourth title.

