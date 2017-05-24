Englishman Steve Polack dreamt about Kotoko job 10-years ago

Kotoko coach Steve Polack claims he dreamt about becoming the club's coach ten years ago.

The Englishman has replaced club legend Frimpong Manso following a difficult campaign.

And has revealed he had desire to handle the Porcupine Warriors long ago.

''There was a few rumours before management contacted me. I always remember when I was here about ten years ago, I watched Asante Kotoko matches,'' he told Kumasi-based Light FM

''I'm always aware that it's one of the two biggest clubs in Ghana base in Kumasi with the other in Accra. I know probably I may one day coach Kotoko,''

''It was something I looked up to and so when they contacted me for the job, I couldn't say no to them considering their pedigree in Ghana,'' he stated.

He added: '' You don't say no to a big club like Kotoko. It could be a one-time life opportunity to coach the club. There will be no coach who will say no Kotoko and even top players due to their prestige in the world.''

The Porcupine Warriors are seeking for stability after a purple patchy run in the Ghanaian top-flight.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)