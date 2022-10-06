Enjoy your retirement - Stephen Appiah to Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has congratulated former Black Stars teammate Kwadwo Asamoah on his retirement.

Asamoah, 33, has retired from football to pursue a new career as a football agent.

After learning of the decision, Stephen Appiah took to social media to reflect on his playing days with Kwadwo Asamoah.

In a post, Appiah stated it was a pleasure to play alongside the multiple Italian Serie A champion.

“Sharing the pitch with you was an absolute joy. Enjoy retirement bro,” Stephen Appiah shared on Twitter.

Sharing the pitch with you was an absolute joy. Enjoy retirement bro 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wYPbWLdBaH — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) October 5, 2022

Asamoah had a successful playing career, winning 13 trophies and making 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists.

He holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by an African player, having played for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.

Asamoah also played in 32 Champions League games, 16 Europa League games, and 17 Coppa Italia games.

He joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, which was widely considered a large fee at the time, making him one of the most expensive African players.