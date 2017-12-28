Enoch Atta Agyei: The young Azam FC kid turning heads in the Tanzanian Mainland League

Azam FC winger Enoch Atta Agyei is attracting headlines for his performance on the pitch for the Tanzanian giants this season.

The 18-year-old talented Ghanaian kid is enjoying his first major season at the club since joining in November 2016.

The former Medeama youngster had to wait a little over a year to get his chance after being denied the opportunity to play due to paperwork.

The hugely talented wideman has emerged as the poster boy for the Ice-Cream-Makers this season, featuring in the 11 matches for the side this term.

The natural left-footer has been deployed on the right wing by Romania coach Aristica Cioaba, who is a huge admirer of the talented Ghanaian youngster.

Atta Agyei has been a message board punchline and for those who believe in the player's superpowers, it looks like it's about time to gather your loved ones, stock up on canned goods, and locate your nearest bomb shelter, as the wideman has uncorked a plethora of goals to start the 2017/18 campaign.

The young Ghanaian scored 30 goals for Azam FC in friendly matches prior to the start of the season, finding the back of net two times in the Tanzanian Mainland League in 11 outings and provided several assists to earned rave reviews in the East African country.

The youngster's knack for goalscoring has even surprised his coach Cioba Aristica, given him more responsibilities on the pitch.

Agyei's contributions have also come from his passing ability, and the Ghanaian was a cog in the buildup to Azam FC goals against Mtibwa Sugar and Area C United in the Tanzanian FA Cup success.

The exciting Ghanaian winger has found his niche, while given the chance to roam his favored position, which is set a little deeper in the midfield.

Enoch Atta Agyei has found his place in the Azam team, turning heads in the East African country with sublime performances for the side.

The local giants are join-top with rivals Simba on 23 points each after 11 matches ahead of their next home game against Strand United on Friday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)