Enoch Ozor's Muang Kan United crown league champions in Thai second tier league

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Ozor played full throttle for Muang Kan United as they overcame Nonthanburi 3-2 in the final game of the Thai second-tier Western league campaign on Saturday afternoon.

The match against Nonthanburi was a mere formality as the Warrior Bats had already being crowned winners of the league two weeks ago.

Following their triumph in the Western division of the league, Maung Kan United play against the winners of the East (Chaiyaphum FC), Southern (Kaduna United) and Northern (Sisak United) in a champions league all round battle before the eventual winner will secure a place in the second tier league A.

Ozor played an integral part of the club's historic triumph after registering four goals in 22 appearances from central midfield position.

