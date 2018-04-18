Enock Annan's late goal helps lower side ONG to win league in India

Ghanaian striker Enock Annan scored a late goal to helped ONGC (Oil & Natural Gas Corporation) emerged Elite Division champions of the MDFA League 2017-2018 on Tuesday.

The oilmen snatched a narrow 1-0 win against defending champions Air India in the concluding league match played under floodlights at the Cooperage ground.

Annan who started on the left wing switched to the right before starting the second half in the centre-forward position and he managed to score the crucial goal.

The ONGC outfit had last won the Elite Division title in 2014-15 season and were runners-up in the last two editions (2015-16 & 2016-17).

