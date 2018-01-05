Enock Atta Agyei sees RED on 19th birthday as Azam lose to URA in Mapinduzi Cup

Ghanaian talent Enock Atta Agyei had a birthday to remember when he got sent off in Azam FC's 2-1 defeat to URA on Friday in the Mapinduzi Cup Group as he turned 19.

The former Medeama SC player has been in fine form this season for the Tanzanian giants.

Azam won their first match 4-0 over Jamhuri with Ghanaian striker Benjamin Arthur, a new signing, on target.

The 2018 Mapinduzi Cup football tournament is pitting football giants from Tanzania Mainland, Uganda and Zanzibar.

