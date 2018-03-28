Enock Kwakwa's injury return ahead of Swedish league opener excites Falkenberg FF trainer

Falkenberg FF coach Hans Eklund has expressed his excitement with the return of Ghanaian midfielder ahead of their Swedish Superettan opener against Landskrona BOIS on Sunday.

The 23-year-old missed the large part of the side's pre-season training due to injury he sustained in the latter stages of last term's Swedish Superattan league campaign.

The former Right to Dream Academy enforcer made a return to the team's fold three weeks ago but was directed to train away from the group.

However, last week in the side's last pre-season game in which they lost 4-1, Kwakwa enjoyed some playing minutes to the delight of Coach Eklund, as his team put final touches to their preparations ahead of the league opener against Landskrona BOIS on Sunday, April 1.

"The positive thing from the game is that Enock Kwakwa is back in the squad,” says Hans Eklund.

"I want to think about the team for a while when some players reported interest in games in the premiere with good performances during the camp and we have some petty bugs that we may not be prepared to chase at Landskrona."