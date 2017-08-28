Enock Kwateng confirms Nantes stay despite lack of game time

France-born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has confirmed he is staying with Ligue 1 side FC Nantes this transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Stade de la Beaujoire with German side Hamburg thought to be interested in his services.

Last season, he managed just 7 appearances but the France youth international wants to fight on.

"I am 100% Nantes. I have two years left. I'm in Nantes and I think only in Nantes, " he said in an interview with Goal.com

Kwateng has promises to fight for a place in Claudio Ranieri's team this season.

"My suspension has done me a bit of trouble, but I'm determined to come back and make a great game if I get to play. I feel more confident than last season. It's up to me to prove it on the pitch," he added.

