Entire Black Stars backroom staff unpaid bonuses, FA spokesman reveals

The entire Black Stars backroom staff are yet to be paid their bonuses one month after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Assistant coach Gerald Nus has taken to the media to demand for unpaid bonuses owed him after tournament.

Jamaican Fitness coach Jamie Lawrence is also unpaid to highlight the teething financial problem confronting authorities.

But Ghana FA spokesman Ibrahim Sannie Daar has revealed the entire backroom staff are unpaid.

“We are aware that Gerald Nus is still in the country and we have told the Ministry of youth and sports about the situation at hand and they ready to help us resolve the issue.” he is quoted by Accra-based Asempa FM.

“With all the technical team Avram Grant brought into the team they have all left the country. He is the only person left in the country.

“He is demanding for his money but the truth is the entire backroom staffs of the Black Stars are yet to be paid and so we will tell him to relax and we will give him his money because even Avram Grant who brought him to the country is already gone.”

