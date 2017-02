Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has been named Enugu Rangers Player of the Month for January by the club's fans.

Bonsu has been recognized for his performances between the sticks for the Nigerian Premier League club.

The former Ghana U17 international was presented his award at half-time in their 2-1 win over Lobi Stars.

Bonsu played an instrumental role in their historic league title winning feat last season.

