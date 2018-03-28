Enyimba FC goalie Fatau Dauda confirms Kano Pillars interest

Former AshantiGold goalkeeper Abdul Fatau Dauda has disclosed that Nigeria Premier League side Kano Pillars are after his signature following his superlative for Enyimba FC.

Dauda, who has been an undisputed starter for the People's Elephant since joining from AshantiGold in 2016, has emerged a subject of interest for the club from Kano Pillars.

Speaking to Kumasi-based radio station, Angel FM, the Ghana international shot-stopper confirmed interest from the Sani Abacha Stadium outfit.

“It is true that Kano Pillars are interested in me. They called me and I directed them to speak to my club,” he told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

Fatau helped AshantiGold to the 2015 Ghana Premier League title before moving to Nigeria.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)