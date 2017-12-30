Enyimba FC goalie Fatau Dauda eyes league title with club next season

Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has cast his sights on helping the club clinch the upcoming Nigeria Premier League title.

Dauda joined the Aba-based outfit at the start of last season from AshantiGold SC.

The Ghanaian custodian helped the side finished in 3rd place, where they will compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next year.

But the 32-year-old has expressed his determination to help the side finish as champions in the coming campaign.

“I want win the league title for Enyimba FC in the coming season. If I can win other cups I will be very happy. I want trophies by the end of the season” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

The former Ashgold goalie also talked about the Nigerian Premier League, drawing comparisons with the Ghana Premier League.

“Both Nigeria and Ghana [have] got talent, but the difference is that Nigerian clubs are been financed by the government unlike Ghana were the clubs have to raise their own funds. So, financially, they are stronger than the Ghanaian clubs” he said.

The Nigeria league season is scheduled to start January 14, 2018.

