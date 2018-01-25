Enyimba FC goalie Fatawu Dauda implores team-mates to lift up their game after slow start

Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda has urged his team-mates to raise their game following their abysmal start to the ongoing Nigerian Premier League campaign.

The People's Elephant have endured a torrid time in the 2017/18 Nigerian top flight league as they languishing at the bottom of the standings with just two points after three games.

Speaking to the club's official mouthpiece, the experienced custodian has conceded that they are under enormous pressure to turn their fortunes around.

“Enyimba always want results, and some can’t handle the pressure. But this is a sign, that we must step our game up 200 (sic) per cent. We need to show character, especially in away games. This start has served as a wake-up call for us.” Dauda told the club’s website

Dauda also lauded the management of the club for trying to solve a disturbing situation and also revealed that the playing body have already met to set a target for their next couple of games.

“If I were to be the Chairman, I myself wouldn’t take it easy. But this is the time the management needs to encourage us, and they are doing just that.

“The entire family of Enyimba – the players, coaches, and fans – wants nothing less than three points from that (Nasarawa) game. This is a high-profile game, they are very good side. The players had a brief meeting; and I told them to take this game as though, with a loss we’re going to get relegated.

“If we are determined, we can get 9 points from our next three matches. This season, we are going to PH early, and so I’m sure the officiating will be fair and if we play the way we can, we will come with three points back to Calabar,” Dauda insisted.

Enyimba will face Solid Miners at the UJ Esuene Stadium in the League this (Thursday) afternoon.

