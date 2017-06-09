Enyimba FC star Fatau Dauda backs Black Stars goalkeepers to shine against Ethiopia

Enyimba FC No.1 Fatau Dauda is backing the selected Black Stars goalkeepers to do well against Ethiopia on Sunday in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Dauda was not invited despite being in top shape for the Nigerian Professional League side.

He Tweeted a pictures of the three goalkeepers; Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Joseph Addo and added the message: ''All the best to this special people in the game, do it for the motherland🇬🇭.Allah is with you all🙏☝🏼.@ghanafaofficial @DeSheikh1 #Gks.''

The Black Stars will face the Walias Antelopes at the Baba Yara Stadium which happens to be the first competitive match for re-appointed coach Kwesi Appiah.

All the best to this special people in the game, do it for the motherland🇬🇭.Allah is with you all🙏☝🏼.@ghanafaofficial @DeSheikh1 #Gks pic.twitter.com/NuKQZsgMfh — lion 16 (@fataud1) June 8, 2017

