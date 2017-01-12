Enyimba star Fatau Dauda honored to be Nigeria Professional Football League ambassador at AFCON

Enyimba star signing Fatau Dauda is honored to be the ambassador of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at Africa cup of nations in Gabon.

The former Ashanti Gold goalkeeper Dauda made Ghana’s final squad to the tournament following back injury to Adam Kwarasey.

“I want to thank God that I made the final list of the Black Stars. It was not easy, I thank Allah. I am glad to know too that I will the NPFL ambassador in Gabon,” said the agile shot stopper.

“I wish my club Enyimba best of luck in our first league game in Calabar (on Sunday). I follow my new club and know what is happening with them.

“The sporting director Mr Jude (Ayandufu) and the technical crew have congratulated me on my inclusion in the team,that shows my new team Enyimba are backing me to represent my country.”

He was first choice for the Black Stars at AFCON 2013 in South Africa and will be hoping to be between the post in Gabon.

