Eric Ayiah explains 'weird' choice of No.6 jersey as a striker

Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah has explained why he wears the No.6 jersey as a striker.

Although not a rule, that shirt number is normally assigned to midfielders and defenders.

''I'm a striker but I love the No. 6 jersey because I was born on March 6, 2000 and it is also the Independence Day of Ghana, that's why I love the No.6,'' Ayiah stated.

Ayiah has blossomed at the African Junior Championship and emerged as the shining star.

He has managed four goals in two matches at the tournament after bagging a brace each in the matches against Cameroon and Gabon.

Ayiah has credited Black Starlets head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin for honing his talent.

''I have learned so much from our coach (Samuel Fabian) because in the beginning, I was not doing well but he told me to always calm down especially when I’m in front of the goals and I’m happy everything is working well now,'' the Fomena TI Ahmadiya Senior High School student said.

