Eric Kwakwa bosses midfield as Medeama hold Hearts to barren draw

Medeama ace Eric Kwaka showed midfield masterclass as the side held Hearts of Oak to a barren draw in the Ghanaian top-flight on Sunday.

The youngster bamboozled his opponent with his intelligent play at the Accra sports stadium.

The enforcer held the key for the Yellow and Mauves with his sleek passes and inter-positional display.

He outwitted former Medeama midfielder Malik Akowuah and made practical nonsense of his quality.

Kwakwa was the real for the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, combining effectively with midfield maestro Kwesi Donsu and new boy Justice Blay.

He has been a key cog of Augustine Evans Adotey's squad and will prove crucial for the side as they challenge for the Premier League crown.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)