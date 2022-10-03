GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Eric Oteng: Midfielder named Player of the Month at Finnish side Ilves

Published on: 03 October 2022

Midfielder Eric Oteng has been crowned Player of the Month for September at Finnish top-flight side Ilves.

The 20-year-old had a fruitful outcome in three matches where he scored two goals.

Oteng’s first goal of the month was in the 3-2 home defeat to VPS in the Veikkausliiga and in that game he opened the scoring.

His contribution earned him the man of the match award.

Oteng repeated the dose in the next fixture at HIFK where he scored in the 5-1 away victory and was once again picked as Man of the Match.

He is on three goals in ten league appearances so far.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more