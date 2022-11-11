Erling Haaland credits Ghana head coach Otto Addo with making him a star at Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has credited Ghana head coach Otto Addo for making him star during his time at German side Borussia Dortmund.

Addo doubles his Ghana duties with working as a talent development trainer with Dortmund.

He returned to the position in July 2021 after a brief spell as the assistant first-team boss to Edin Terzic since December.

Dortmund initially hired Addo as a trainer in July 2019 after his stint with Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland came to end.

The Germany-born former Ghana international has often worked as a trainer since hanging his boots in 2008.

City forward Haaland credits Addo with making him a star whilst together at Borussia Dortmund.

The Ghana boss joined Dortmund as a trainer few months before the Signal Iduna Park outfit signed the Norwegian superstar for £17 million from RedBull Salzburg.

"That’s the biggest legend. If we talk about the biggest legends in this club, this guy, he’s the best one," Haaland stated, via quotes by GHANAsoccernet.com, back in June. "He is the best."

Haaland joined Dortmund when he was 19 and went on to score 86 goals across 89 games there.

He also laid on 23 assists in all competitions before City paid his £51 million release clause to sign him in the last summer.

Haaland has scored 23 goals and provided 3 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for City since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.