Ernest Asante grabs 15th league goal for FC Nordsjaelland in defeat at FC Copenhagen

Ghanaian attacker Ernest Asante registered his name on the score sheet for FC Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 loss against FC Copenhagen in the Danish SuperLig at the Telia Parken on Monday.

Asante hit his fifteenth league goal after opening the scoring for the Wild Tigers in the 37th minute of the game.

But the hosts restored parity with 15 minutes to spare through Danish midfielder Rasmus Falk before a 94th minute header by Federico Santander broke the hearts of the travelling supporters.

Asante was replaced with Andreas Skov Olsen in the 79th minute of the game. He has bagged 15 league goals in his 27 appearances for FC Nordjaelland this season.

