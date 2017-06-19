Ernest Thompson tips Hearts of Oak for league glory

Former Board Secretary of Hearts of Oak Ernest Thompson has placed his bet on the club to annex this season's Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians are facing their longest title drought in their rich history after going eight years without lifting the coveted trophy.

However, they have shown glimpses of a title winning mentality in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, where they are occupying third spot with 30 points after 18 games.

“Once a Phobian always a Phobian and Hearts of Oak is not like the Military where one retires,” Thompson told Starr FM.

“Now they are picking up performance wise and as for the WAFA’s and Aduana’s they should guard the top for us”

“We the real owners will take charge soon."

