Eskilstuna Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong eyes first win against Elfsborg tonight

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong is eyeing his first win for Eskilstuna when they travel to Elfsborg in a Swedish top-flight game tonight.

The newly-promoted side are without a win in eight games and firmly rooted at the bottom of the Allsvenskan table.

And the former Arsenal misfit, who joined the side in February, reckons their first win of the season will be crucial.

" It has not been good, that is a fact, says Emmanuel Frimpong .

" When you do not win matches, it is difficult. I do not say that you are afraid when you go out for a match, but they are more cautious. It's all about confidence.

"We have to go into a match that we have nothing to lose, he says.

"It is true that many games left of the season, but now points to your account, and it is the if needed, says Frimpong.

"If we win a match, we will gain confidence, but when you lose all the time may not have a good feeling.

He added: "But as I said, we go out to Boras Arena tonight and win the match, so it will change the whole atmosphere of the team.

Eskilstuna's squad to face Elfsborg tonight.

Tim Erlandsson Cem Alpek, Daniel Björnquist, Jernade Meade, Zourab Tsiskaridze, Ludvig Öhman Silwerfeldt, Bun Dawda Sowe, Mauricio Albornoz, Ferid Ali, Haris Cirak, Sasa Matic, Omar Eddahri, Rinor Nushi, Thomas Piermayr, Emmanuel Frimpong, Simon Alexandersson, Buya Mohamed Turay, Chidi Omeje.

By Patrick Akoto

