Essien confident of Persib Bandung title success in Indonesia

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien is confident Persib Bandung can clinch the Indonesia League.

Bandung are three points behind leaders PSM Makassar after just seven games.

And marquee signing Michael Essien insists the league is far from over

"There are still a lot of games, I'm still very optimistic, we are still in the top three, second place, there is still a chance," Essien said as quoted from the club's official website.

"Previously, if not win it is a draw, but we always have points," explained Essien.

"All we have to do now is look for victory in every next game."

By Patrick Akoto

