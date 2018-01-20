'Essien, Muntari should have been Black Stars captain and not Gyan,' claims Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe believes the handing over of the Black Stars captain's armband to Asamoah Gyan ahead other senior members of the team was a big mistake.

According to the former TSG Hoffenheim poacher, experienced players like Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari were well positioned to take the place of Stephen Appiah as the team's leader instead of the Kayserispor forward.

“I feel things should have been done accordingly. If we should be honest to ourselves as Ghanaians we would realize there was a mistake somewhere because if Stephen was not around and Essien had no retired, who should have been captain? Even if Essien had retired, Muntari was also a senior player and could have become captain for the team,” he told Evans Amewuga on SVTV.

The ex-Hearts of Oak forward however dismissed reports that Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew were quarreling during the 2010 World Cup.

