Essien’s wife Puni disappointed in her club’s inability to secure Serie B qualification

Wife of Ghanaian football star Michael Essien, Mrs Akosua Puni was hugely disappointed with her newly acquired Italian third division club, Calcio Como, following their inability to make it to the Italian Serie B after the 2017 campaign.

Como's promotion hopes were crushed after a 2-1 loss away at Piacenza on Sunday at the Stadio Leonardo Garilli.

The dream of Mrs Essien to see her side make it to the Serie B was crushed after her side conceded a 95th-minute goal scored by Piacenza attacker Stefano Franchi.

Como had equalised in the 83rd minute through Matteo Chinellato after Piacenza had scored in the first half through Giacomo Sciacca.

Mrs Puni in a statement after the game said, she followed the tie online and although she was disappointed with the result, the valiant effort of the Como players impressed her.

She said, "I saw the game on line and I am very disappointed that we have not passed this test. I want to congratulate the coach and the whole team for having fought hard for our beloved club".

The Ghanaian showbiz personality and socialite added that she will work to ensure that Como will have a stronger and more competitive team for the next season.

"I want to assure the fans that we will examine immediately the situation and we will work in recent weeks to introduce stronger and more competitive next season," Mrs Puni stated.

Como finished the Italian third division Lega Pro Girona A regular season in seventh place.

