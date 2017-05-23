Essien's wife Puni seeks new direction for Como after failure to qualify to Serie B
Michael Essien's wife Akosua Puni will go into a period of 'reflection' after new club Como failed to qualify to the Serie B.
The Ghanaian showbiz personality and socialite is in Italy to to find a new direction for the club.
Puni bought the famous Italian club at an auction in March this year and had high hopes of securing promotion to the second-tier.
But they were dealt a sucker punch by Piacenza after losing 2-1 in a heartbreaking fashion.
The new owner will have a serious think about what has gone wrong and consider going in a new direction ahead of next season.
Officials will have to get their next decision right, to stabilise the club and challenge for promotion while focusing on recruitments and pre-season.
Como finished the Italian third division Lega Pro Girona A regular season in seventh place.
By Patrick Akoto