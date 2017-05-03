Ethics Committee warns Kotoko Express editor Jerome Otchere to be of good behaviour

The Ghana Football Association Ethics Committee has warned Asante Kotoko Express editor Jerome Otchere to be of good behaviour.

This was after the writer and member of the club's communication team apologized for his incendiary vocabulary after their defeat at Medeama.

He admitted he went over board and apologized to the committee and the Ghana Football Association.

The Ethics Committee stated advised him to put up the suitable decorum and that if he should be found guilty of any misconduct charges, the Committee shall apply severe sanction against him and the club.

