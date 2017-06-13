Ethiopia coach Ashenafi Bekele hails 'Africa’s great' Asamoah Gyan after 50 goal milestone

Ethiopia coach Ashenafi Bekele has showered praises on Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, labeling the iconic striker as one of 'Africa's great'.

Gyan has joined joined the league of an extra-ordinary African footballers after reaching the 50- goal milestone.

The former Sunderland hitman capped an incredible international career by scoring in his side's 5-0 demolishing of the East African country in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

And coach Bekele has hailed the Ghanaian super star.

“Gyan is a good player and wonderful player, he was good today and helped Ghana ,” Bekele told the Press.

“I think he is a great footballer not only in Ghana but in Africa.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)