Ethiopia coach Ashnefi Bekele hails Black Stars technical qualities after heavy loss

Head coach of Ethiopia Ashnefi Bekele has hailed the technical qualities of the Black Stars team following their 5-0 humbling in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from skipper Asamoah Gyan, John Boye, Ebenezer Ofori and Raphael Dwamena's brace condemned the Walias of Ethiopia to a 5-0 defeat in the opening fixture of Group F.

According to the Ethiopian gaffer, the drubbing against the four time Africa champions is no fluke due to their technical supremacy.

“Ghana’s team is one of the strongest team in Africa with most of the players being professionals and that is the reason why we lost and most of players my are young players, Bekele told reporters.

"Tactically and technically the Ghanaian players are ahead of us,” he said in a post match interview."

He added: “It is not a shock score line for us, but to is good result for us because Ghana is one of the strongest team in Africa with many professionals players.”

Ethiopia will face Sierra Leone in the second round of qualifiers with Ghana playing the Harambee Stars in Nairobi later in the year.

