Head coach of Ethiopia Ashnefi Bekele believes Asamaoh Gyan is among the best players to have graced the turf on the continent.

The Shanghai SIGP sharp shooter entered the continent's football governing body record books as one of the five African players to have hit 50 goals in their national colours after scoring a goal in the 5-0 thumping of the Walias of Ethiopia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunda

“Asamoah Gyan is not only one of Ghana’s best but in Africa as well, as he has attained numerous achievements and has a great time with the Black Stars. For me he is one of the best African players,” Bekele said in an interview.

Ethiopia will face Sierra Leone in the second round of AFCON qualifiers in Addis Ababa later in the year.

