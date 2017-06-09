Ethiopia eye draw against Ghana in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Ethiopia are hoping to get a draw against Ghana when the two sides clash in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Walias have clearly steered clear from other sides who brag of seeking wins over the Black Stars even though they are playing away from home.

The visitors have made modest projections in their match against the Black Stars which can also be calculated as mind games to prevent the home sides from focusing and relaxing towards the match.

The Black Stars are seeking an emphatic win to appease their fans in Kumasi but Ethiopia FA scribe Wolvinken Nllyou says they will be seeking a point against Ghana.

"Our first game is very important because Ghana is a good side. If we just draw with Ghana in an away match, our chances of qualifying will be brighter," Nllyou told Otec FM.

"Our team is well prepared and we have a new coach, who has called some new players and another top player from Egypt.

"A good result in Ghana will bring optimism in our team so we will try to win or at least pick one point from the game although we're aware that Ghana are playing good football and are one of the top countries in Africa but we're determined."

He added: "We know Kumasi and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium very because we've played there before. We're also aware that the supporters will be there in their numbers so we expect a good reception from everyone."

Ghana are seeking to start well in the Group F of the qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday to make their 8th successive appearance in Africa's flagship competition.

The group's other match this weekend will see Kenya will be playing Sierra Leone.

