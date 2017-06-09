Ethiopia finally settle in Kumasi after rejecting hotel assigned to team

The Walias of Ethiopia have finally settled in Kumasi following reports of unpleasant hotel fiasco ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Black Stars on Sunday.

The Ethiopians were scheduled to lodge at NODA Hotel but they vehemently refused the edifice offered by the Ghana FA.

The visitors later settled for Royal Lamerta Hotel late in the night after rejecting Noda Hotel.

The hotel rejected by the Ethiopians is the same one chosen by the Egyptian national team (a team with a higher profile than Ethiopia) used when they played in Kumasi.

In an interview with their Leader of delegation, "Air conditions at the rooms are not working so we have to settle somewhere so as to make our leaving comfortable."

"The distance from hotel to Stadium is far which will not help matters’’ he added.

They requested for Golden Tulip and Golden Bean Hotel but they were told that there are no rooms available.

Both players and officials were stranded at the premises of Royal Lamerta Hotel for hours before lodging after their first training.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)