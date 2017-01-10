Ethiopian club Dedebit FC confirm signing of Ghanaian defender Kweku Andoh on two-year deal

Ethiopian club Dedebit FC have announced the signing of former Hearts of Oak defender Kweku Andoh on a two-year deal.

Andoh joined the club from the Phobians and is hoping to make an impact with his new side as soon as possible.

The defender joins other Ghanaian players who have signed for fellow clubs on the African continent.

Hearts will be hoping to sign a new replacement for Andoh before the commencement of the new season.

