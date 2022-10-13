Europa Conference League: Ghanaian duo help CFR Cluj beat Slavia Prague

CFR Cluj fielded two Ghanaian players, Nana Boateng and Emmanuel Yeboah, in their Europa Conference League victory over Slavia Prague on Thursday.

Boateng and Yeboah excelled as Cluj won 2-0 at home to improve their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Both players received yellow cards by coincidence. Boateng was the first player to be booked, followed by Yeboah in the second half.

Boateng, a defender, was rated 6.1 by Sofascore for his defensive midfield performance. Yeboah, on the other hand, received a 6.7 after performing in his preferred striking role.

Cluj are second heading into the final games of Group G which contains Sivasspor, Slavia Prague and FC Ballkani.