Europa Conference League: Midfielder Nana Boateng nets winning goal to send CFR Cluj to knockout round

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng scored the winning goal for Romanian champions CFR Cluj as they advanced to the knockout round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Boateng's solitary goal in the first half was enough to give Cluj a crucial 1-0 victory over Kosovan side FC Ballkani on Thursday night.

The Romanian giants got the breakthrough after 15 minutes into the game when Boateng drilled the ball into the roof of the net following a rebound.

The win was all Cluj needed on the night at the Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium to sail through to the next round of the competition.

Cluj finished the group stages in second place with 10 points and trailed only a point behind leaders Sivasspor, dumping Slavia Prague and Ballkani out of the competition.

Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Yeboah starred for Cluj in the game where he lasted the entire duration.

Boateng, 28, has two goals in 12 appearances in the Conference League and the UEFA Champions League qualifications this campaign.