Europa League: Acosty Boadu makes debut for Rijeka in 2-1 defeat to AEK

Former Ghana youth international Maxwell Acosty Boadu made his Europa League debut for Croatian side Rijeka in their 2-1 defeat to AEK at home on Thursday.

Acosty was introduced into the game in the 73rd minute but his efforts were fruitless as AEK had already stolen the lead.

The visitors opened the scoring just on the quarter hour mark through Mandalos but Elez restored parity for the home side in the 29th minute.

Christodoulopoulos restored the lead for the visitors in the 62nd minute before Acosty could come on to add fluidity to the Rijeka attack.

However, the efforts of the Ghanaian came a little too late as the visitors had strengthened their defence to withstand any attack.

The Ghanaian however gave a good account of himself with some impressive shows with two shots on target despite coming on late.

Acosty completed a 3-year move from Italian Serie A side Crotone to the Croatian giants HNK Rijeka in the summer transfer.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)